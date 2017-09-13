IR Cable going all digital

IRON RIVER—Iron River cable TV subscribers will soon be seeing some major changes to their TV service.

During the Iron River Cooperative TV Antenna Corp.’s annual members meeting on Aug. 26, co-op officials announced that the cable signal will be going all digital this fall.

The target date for the change is Nov. 7.

The company also announced it is ending its midband tier and adding those channels to its extended basic tier. It also reported that the TV Everywhere streaming service will become available to all cable TV subscribers at no extra cost.

In announcing the change, board president Peter Nocerini said the change to all-digital “is inevitable and, frankly, overdue.”

