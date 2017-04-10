Information campaign set for FP sinking fund vote

CRYSTAL FALLS—With one month left until the special election to establish a sinking fund, Forest Park’s School Board heard an update on the campaign for a yes vote during its Sept. 25 regular meeting.

The election is on Nov. 7.

Bill Leonoff, head of the board’s public relations committee, said informational brochures will soon be mailed to district residents. “It will explain,” he said, “what the sinking fund is and why we need it and possible uses if it is approved.”

The ballot proposal asks voters to approve a 1-mill levy for 10 years. But since the levy to pay the high school bonds is ending, Leonoff stressed, Forest Park taxpayers will be paying lower property taxes next year even if the sinking fund is passed.

● Leonoff also reported that Forest Park now has a Facebook page.

“We try to get as many pics up as we can,” Superintendent Becky Waters said. “The staff has been really good about quick pictures, little blips about them, so it’s really a cut-paste-drag and drop for me.” Middle/High School Principal Lisa Olson will also be adding to the page.

Leonoff said FP’s Facebook page will cover everything happening at Forest Park except sports—the page has a link to Bud Karnack’s Forest Park sports page on Facebook.

“We don’t want to duplicate what he’s doing,” Leonoff said. “He puts stuff on every night.”

● Board Member Don Peterson passed out copies of a Michigan education magazine’s recent article about Forest Park’s “Your Forest, Your Future” program. He thanked Erich Ziegler for writing a related grant. “Because of that,” he said, “we’ll have a lot of future activities.”