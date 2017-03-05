ICECA unveils new logo, website plans

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA) has revealed its official logo as part of a larger rebranding project for the new organization.

The ICECA logo, concepted by My Hero Media of Iron River, is designed to represent the two facets of the unified organization formed through the merging of the Iron County Economic Development Corporation and Iron County Chamber of Commerce.

“The crisp, modern, font signifies growth and progress, while the tone and images represent the abundance of natural beauty that Iron County is known for,” said Abby Miller, secretary of the ICECA who helped develop the design, in a news release.

The newly adopted logo is a link in the rebranding chain that will end in a revamped website under the domain name owned by the chamber, Iron.org.

“The goal is to have a modern, mobile-friendly site that can function like an operator, easily directing any visitor, whether tourist or business owner, to the information they need,” Chamber Director

Erika Lindwall said. “It will have tourism and relocation information, economic development resources, local event postings, business directory, and a variety of area links.”

The redesigned website will be completed by early summer.

The ICECA officially launched in January 2017. The organization’s subsequent branding aligns with its established mission to “develop and steward a spirit of economic vitality that results in Iron County becoming a center of collaboration, innovation, investment and entrepreneurial opportunity.”

Lindwall expressed anticipation for future developments.

“This is an exciting time to live and work in Iron County. This place is full of hard-working people who are making our community better, and we’re confident that there are even greater things to come.”