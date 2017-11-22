ICECA to host area’s first Small Business Saturday

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA) will host the first Iron County Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 25 in collaboration with the nationally recognized “Shop Small” campaign on the traditional Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Among a number of special holiday shopping incentives from businesses all over the county, the day will feature two Shop Central Stations, where shoppers can enjoy free donuts, pick up an exclusive and free coupon booklet, and get free Shop Small merchandise including canvas bags and stickers. Shop Central stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be located at the Chamber of Commerce on Genesee Street in Iron River and the new Hallå Hair Design on Superior Avenue in Crystal Falls.

“Locally-owned businesses are the backbone of Iron County,” said Erika Lindwall, chamber director of the ICECA. “They are the ones who sponsor community events, support school sports and educational initiatives, and get requests nearly every day for donations and contributions. They are worth supporting, and small purchases add up to make a big difference.”

To further incentivize shopping local, Lindwall indicated that purchases made on Small Business Saturday will receive double entries in the ICECA’s quarterly “Shop Where Your Heart Is” drawing, in which entrants can win up to $250 in prizes by submitting receipts from now through the end of December to the chamber office in Iron River or Charlie’s Emporium in Crystal Falls

To learn more about how communities benefit from shopping local, visit www.shopsmall.com, and to get details on Iron County’s Small Business Saturday event, visit www.iron.org/shopsmall.