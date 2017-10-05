ICECA hires its executive director

IRON RIVER—After an extensive and thorough search, the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA) has hired Paul Schuytema to fill the executive director position at the organization.

“The alliance board of trustees is extremely pleased in the hiring of Paul as the executive director,” said Rick Kent, ICECA board president, in a news release. “He brings to this new position both proven ability and a wealth of experience, all of which will allow him to have an immediate impact on the crucial effort of revitalizing the economic vitality of the county. His efforts will focus on the primary responsibilities of promoting tourism, attracting new business, and retaining and growing existing businesses. It is an exciting time to be in Iron County.”

For the past six years, Schuytema has worked for the city of Monmouth, Ill. as the director of economic development. He also has experience as an entrepreneur, writer, teacher, software developer, computer game designer, musician and creativity trainer.

Schuytema interviewed for the ICECA position in mid-March and visited Iron County with his wife, Susan, for a second interview at the end of that month.

