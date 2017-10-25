Hopes alive for new community winter event to succeed IronLine

RON RIVER—While there is disappointment among organizers and supporters of the now defunct IronLine sled dog race after its discontinuation, there is plenty of optimism around that another winter event in Iron County can take its place.

While that may take a few years to establish, the loss of the IronLine has not dampened the spirit of those who wish to carry forth the idea of a local winter festival.

“I think the IronLine started something for this community that will never be forgotten,” said IronLine founding member Seth Waters. “I think there is (a sense of loss) and it was a special event. But I want the main attitude to be that whatever we’re going to do is going to be better.”

“Let’s look at the glass being half full,” said Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance Executive Director Paul Schuytema. “This is an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, we as a community still want to embrace something meaningful and exciting and fun as a winter event.’”

Schuytema said he and members of the former IronLine board of directors plan to meet this week to begin brainstorming ideas for a new winter event in the county. Schuytema said that there is a possibility of doing something small this winter, but that any larger scale event will take more time than is left this year.

“I’m a firm believer in trying something inexpensive and see if it sticks,” said Schuytema, who added that there are no specific ideas for anything this winter yet. “Don’t get people to commit tons of money and effort until you can make a verifiable case that it is going to work. And so I would like to see us try something this year, small scale, and then build on that.”

The IronLine, by necessity, was not small scale. Putting on a sled dog race requires a huge amount of technical knowledge, money and manpower. While the event was able to pay for itself through such things as sponsorships, merchandise sales and registration fees, it was a draining experience for those involved in planning and staging the event.

Waters said that for the race directors, the preparations leading up to the event were almost the equivalent of taking on a second job.

“When Josh and Grace (Brindle) did it, the amount of effort they put into the race, no lie, from September through November, was probably an average of 15 to 20 hours per week. Once November and December hit, through January, that was a full-time position for both to them.”

The Brindles directed the event for the first four years of its existence before they turned the reins over to Adam and Amanda Kicker last year. Attempts to obtain comment from Adam Kicker were unsuccessful.

In addition to the efforts of the race directors, there was vital assistance from trail managers, dog handlers, veterinarians, mushers village workers, road crossing guards and law enforcement, not to mention those involved in publicity, website work and catering the final night’s awards ceremony.

Waters estimated that more than 100 volunteers, at a minimum, were needed to put on the IronLine, and that was one of the prime considerations in the decision to end the event.

“We were stuck in a place where a lot of events get stuck that are labor-intensive, and that is that finding volunteers is hard because there’s so much to do. And there’s so much to do because there’s not enough volunteers. Plus, it’s an extremely technical sport. You can’t just go and google ‘How to start a sled dog race.’”

All that doesn’t even mention the money needed. Waters and Schuytema estimated that just the race itself required at least $30,000. Waters said the total amount may have doubled in some years if in-kind sponsorships (those donating goods and services) and insurance coverage were added.

Plus, a sled dog race, by its nature, can be a difficult spectator sport because it takes place over long distances. The IronLine set up viewing sites along the way, including at George Young Recreational Complex, but other that the start/finish line, much of the race happened out of sight.

Because of that, it’s not the type of event that lends itself easily to an admission gate where fans pay to get in, like the U.P. Championship Rodeo.

In the end, organizers said the return on investment and the amount of work needed to stage the event just did not add up any longer, though they made the decision to discontinue the IronLine reluctantly.

“It’s got a huge cash outlay, way bigger than I ever thought,” said Schuytema, who began his position in May of this year. “Our mission is to try to drive economic activity and visitors to Iron County. That is the core of what we’re trying to do. But it also doesn’t make sense to put in huge amounts of effort and money and ask these sponsors, because these sponsors keep getting hit up for requests all the time, when there isn’t that return that you can point to.”

Waters agreed.

“I think the sled dog race served an amazing purpose, but if I gave you 10,000 volunteer hours and $30,000, what could you do with it? Would you still do a sled dog race?”

Schuytema said and Waters confirmed that the decision to discontinue the IronLine was initiated by the IronLine board and was made recently.

Schuytema added that the Iron County Chamber of Commerce would have continued to help as a fiscal agent and with event marketing and promotion. Iron River City Manager David Thayer said the city would have continued to support the event, as well.

Waters said that after considering these mitigating factors, the IronLine board members came to an agreement to end the event.

“I think everybody had the same consensus, that we were all bummed, but it’s being done in order to find out what we can do better in the community,” Waters said. “So any sentimental attachment to a sled dog race is being made up for the fact that whatever’s going to happen next is going to be bigger and better.”

Looking forward, the various parties are hopeful of replacing the IronLine with another unique event, one that can take advantage of local resources like George Young’s but also maintain a strong connection to downtown areas, either on Genesee Street, Washington Street or Superior Avenue.

Schuytema said it’s best to keep an open mind at this point in the process. He did say that any significant event generally takes at least three years to get established.

“What I think you really want to do is find something that’s unique that we can do that isn’t really in the region. So part of it right now is we’re listening to ideas and trying to figure what will fit with the way the weather works, the unique kind of personality of Iron County or the people up here and one that could be a draw. And you want it to be social and engaging.

“As a community, we do want to build these events as well as build more businesses and bring people here, and that’s something that as an organization we’re absolutely committed to. We’re saddened that this race couldn’t continue, but we’re going to start that conversation. This particular way of embracing a winter event didn’t pan out for the effort and the money, so let’s find one that does.”