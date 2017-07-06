Harju’s sentence held in abeyance

CRYSTAL FALLS—An Ironwood man who was originally accused of three felonies stemming from an incident in Iron River in March was sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person disturbing the peace in Iron County Trial Court on May 30.

Johan Dylan Harju, 35, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with a credit for two days by Judge Richard Celello. The remaining eight days will be held in abeyance pending the completion of six months of probation and compliance of its terms. If successfully completed, the remaining eight days of Harju’s sentence will be dismissed.

The disturbing the peace charge carries a maximum of 90 days in jail.

Harju was originally charged with malicious destruction of property and two counts of felonious assault with a vehicle during the incident. But those charges were based on the filing of a false police report, defense attorney Roy Polich explained at the sentencing.

“The supplemental police report is where the story changes,” Polich said.

“There was an issue with the accuracy of the claims made to the police officer,” Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell said.

