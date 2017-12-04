Graham named as new Reporter general manager

IRON RIVER—After a two-year absence, Wendy Graham has returned to the Iron County Reporter as the newspaper’s general manager.

Graham, formerly a sales associate for the Reporter from 2011 to 2013, replaces publisher Margaret Christensen, who retired on March 31. Graham’s duties as general manager will be the same as Christensen’s were as publisher, namely overseeing the operations of the paper as a whole and sales in particular.

Originally from Oshkosh, Graham and her husband, Dan, moved to Alvin 22 years ago. The couple bought and ran Graham’s Country Mart from 1995 to 2001 before selling the business. She moved on to work for Krist Oil from 2001 to 2011 before joining the Reporter.

Graham said she enjoys the links to the community that working for a local newspaper provides.

“I like being involved in the community and working with the public,” said Graham, whose daughter Brittany lives and works in the area. “I’ve always been very involved, volunteering for different things. I feel that the newspaper is important to the community, especially a newspaper like the Iron County Reporter. And I like having a team. It takes a whole team to put the paper together.”

Graham, who was also a first responder for the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for six years, worked for Eagle Waters Resort in Eagle River as an events coordinator before rejoining the Reporter. She hopes to bring some of that personal touch to her relationships with the local business community and the community at large.

“I just came from the ‘yes world’ at Eagle Waters. And that’s what we need, that community involvement.”

The Iron County Reporter is owned by Delphos Herald Inc. of Delphos, Ohio.