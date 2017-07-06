Gill appointed to WIC board

IRON RIVER—With the resignation of one of its members in April, the West Iron County school board needed to find a replacement.

Ian Gill was appointed to fill the seat of Eric Malmquist at the board’s regular monthly meeting on May 16. Malmquist had served on the board since 2002, and Gill will fill the seat until November 2018. Dennis Tousignant made the motion for the appointment with a second from Faye Atanasoff. The motion carried unanimously.

With Malmquist’s resignation, committee appointments were shuffled a bit. The committees are now comprised of:

--Personnel Committee (Gill, Marla Shamion and Roy Polich)

--Business Committee (Ryan Meske, Atanasoff and Polich)

--Policy Committee (Tousignant, Pisoni and Polich)

--Buildings and Grounds Committee (Pisoni and Tousignant)

--Athletic Committee (Meske, Shamion and Gill).

Also during the meeting, the board approved bids for the Stambaugh Elementary School roof project and a series of parking lot patching system bids. The board approved the bid of

