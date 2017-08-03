Frizzo files lawsuit against IR, Thayer

IRON RIVER—The conflict between the city of Iron River and its manager, David Thayer, and former police chief Laura Frizzo is not over. Not by a long shot.

Frizzo, through her attorneys, Morgan & Meyers PLC of Dearborn, has filed a lawsuit against the city and Thayer on March 3 in Iron County Circuit Court. The 24-page compliant obtained by the Reporter charges the defendants with violations of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, retaliation in violation of the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and violation of the Open Meetings Act.

Frizzo was fired on Dec. 9, 2016, by Thayer and the city. In a letter to Frizzo, Thayer, who was hired by the city in October 2015, said that issues he had with Frizzo’s “understanding of our organizational structure, our roles, and your behavior” have not improved since the issues began in December 2015.

He went on to state that Frizzo’s management style and professional standards and practices would remain “irreconcilable differences.”

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that the defendants:

-Conducted themselves in a manner that manifested a sexually hostile work environment for the plaintiff, in violation of the Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. Specifically that the defendants treated the plaintiff differently “than other similarly situated past and current employees”

