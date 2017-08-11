FP will upgrade computer lab

AMASA—An upcoming computer lab replacement plan for the elementary grades was approved by the Forest Park School Board during its regular monthly meeting at the Hematite Township Hall Oct. 30.

It was the first of three meetings held in the townships each fall. The Nov. 27 meeting will be at the Mastodon Township Hall, and Mansfield Township hosts the Dec. 18 meeting.

Superintendent Becky Waters said the elementary lab replacement will cost about $17,000. It includes computers with solid states drives, “So they start a lot quicker, something we are highly interested in—so when students are down there, they’re not waiting a couple minutes for those computers to come on.”

Most of the monitors, she said, do not have to be replaced, though five will be.

Asked by Board Member Deb Divoky, Waters said sinking fund money can be used for hardware replacement and some software. If the sinking fund millage is approved by voters at the election Nov. 7, Waters said, that revenue can be used. The sinking fund millage would raise $230,000 in its first year.

