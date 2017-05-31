FP sinking fund on Nov. ballot

CRYSTAL FALLS—It’s official. The Forest Park school district will ask voters to approve a sinking fund millage on Nov. 7.

At its May 22 regular meeting, the school board unanimously agreed to start the process leading to the election. In the weeks and months to come, ballot language will be drawn up, and the district will start promoting the idea to district residents.

If approved, the sinking fund millage would provide money that is earmarked for building maintenance and improvements. By law. it can’t be used for salaries or benefits.

Board members have agreed that they will ask voters for one mill. Still to be decided: the term of the millage request.

Sinking fund money goes into a separate fund—not the district’s general fund, which pays normal school expenses. The sinking fund revenue pays for such expenses as replacing roofs, windows and boilers, along with security needs and technology improvements.

Without a sinking fund, those kinds of expenses come out of the general fund, leaving less money available for education.

