FP delays lunch price decision

CRYSTAL FALLS—School lunch prices will stay where they are at Forest Park this fall—at least for the start of the new school year.

After discussing at its July 24 regular meeting whether to raise prices for the 2017-18 school year, the board agreed to table the matter until voters decide the fate of the district’s sinking fund proposal in November.

Right now, said Superintendent Becky Waters, Forest Park’s school lunch prices ($2.30 for elementary, $2.70 for middle/high school and $3.70 for adults) are above the rates required by federal guidelines.

The federal government oversees school lunch programs and provides subsidies. Last year, Forest Park’s price was 14 cents above the guideline. It will be 11 cents above this fall.

Waters said the district may want to consider an increase in 2018-19.

Finance Committee Chair Lisa Bloomburg said she is concerned about paying for needed new equipment along with the cost of repairing old equipment.

“Is there a way we could hold off,” she continued, “and not do an increase unless the sinking fund didn’t pass?”

Waters said the district can wait and see. Lunch prices, she noted, can be changed at any time, not just at the start of a school year.

If voters approve the sinking fund, she continued, the revenue raised could cover the costs of repairing or replacing kitchen equipment. Otherwise, the food service fund would need a transfer from the general fund.

Bloomburg pointed out that Forest Park did not have to transfer funds to the food service fund for 12 to 14 years. “It’s all because of the repairs of the 30-year-old—no, it’s more than that—47-year-old equipment.”

During the

