Florence hosts U.P. fire tourney this weekend

By Peter Nocerini

FLORENCE—The focus will be on Florence this weekend, as firefighters from across the Upper Peninsula arrive for the 123rd annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.

The event takes place Friday to Sunday, July 28-30.

A U.P. tournament in Wisconsin? Why not? Florence has been an active member of the U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Association for years. It first hosted the U.P. Tournament in 2009, when 45 departments crossed the border to take part in the fun, frivolities and fast racing action.

Believe it: The community is going to be hopping all weekend, with a total of three parades, a day at the races, a street dance and a firemen’s ball.

Area restaurants, shops, bars, gas stations, food stores, motels and campgrounds will be intensely busy. As usual, the tournament will be filled to the brim with fun and excitement. Skandia-West Branch is the defending champion: SWB won the traveling Leeman Trophy in 2016 when the West Iron County department hosted the event in Iron River.

The big change this year is the days of event: instead of running from Thursday to Saturday, it now is a weekend event, from Friday to Sunday. The U.P. association voted to make the change several years ago in hopes of drawing bigger crowds, and it takes effect this year.

When the Caspian-Gaastra Fire Department hosts the 124th annual U.P. tourney in 2018, it will also start on Friday.

Since 2017 is the centennial of the Florence Fire Department, this year’s tournament theme is “Answering the Call Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

It’s a busy schedule:

Friday, July 28, is when visiting firefighters arrive and register at the fire hall and Community Center. Several business meetings will be held at the Dina Mia restaurant during the afternoon.

The first public event is at 7 p.m.: the dress parade, when firefighters wear their dress uniforms and march in precision as well as they can. Marching bands will provide a beat to march to. Parade route: down Central Avenue (U.S. 2) through downtown Florence.

It’s the first of four major events during the tournament: Judges give each department scores based on how well they look and march.

At 8 p.m., a street dance starts in a tent next to the fire hall, just south of U.S. 2 at the west end of the downtown area. Live music will be provided by Next Myle. The marching bands usually hold mini-concerts, too, and fans gather round to see some excellent U.P. musicians close-up

As it gets dark, spectators return to Central Avenue, with lawn chairs sprouting up like mushrooms after a heavy rain. If you like to laugh, you better be there, too, because at 10 p.m. the shirttail parade starts.

Along with the marching bands, spectators will be watching bizarre floats created by the competing fire departments. Each one tries to find its own unique way of interpreting the “Answering the Call” tournament theme. Imagine the possibilities!

It’s fun, but it’s also serious. This is the second event that helps decide the overall tournament champion. Departments are judged on how well they follow the theme, along with the reaction of spectators.

That completes a busy Friday night, and no doubt vast

amounts of grain beverages will be consumed. But the firefighters can’t sleep it off: Saturday gets off to a fast start.

Saturday, July 29: All day Saturday, from 9 a.m. well into the afternoon, the firefighters’ races take place on Lake Street (one block south of U.S. 2), between Florence’s fire and rescue halls.

There are five races: four are announced in advance and the fifth is a mystery race, devised by the host department and kept secret until after the fourth race.

A team’s racing prowess (or lack thereof) has a big effect on its place in the standings. Races count for 25 percent of a department’s total score.

Speed, timing and coordination are vital. With top places often separated by just a few hundredths of a second, the races are very competitive. Any momentary fumble or lapse can be devastating to a department’s chances.

Vendors will be nearby, selling everything from firefighting gear to arts and crafts. Nobody goes hungry or thirsty, either—plenty of food and drinks will be available. The races continue rain or shine.

After that, it’s time to get ready for the Firefighters’ Ball, beginning at 8 p.m. That will be under the tent next to the fire hall. Boogie and the Yoyoz is the featured band.

During the Firefighters Ball, organizers (members of the host department) will select the winners in the Florence Fire Department’s raffle. Tickets will be sold at $10 each, with 14 cash prizes of at least $100.

First prize is $5,000, and the next three prizes are at least $1,000. All funds raised during the tournament will be spent on equipment the department needs.

An awards ceremony is held at 10, but the tournament isn’t over.

Sunday, July 30: The tournament’s final event is the commercial parade, which starts at 10 a.m. and goes down Central Avenue. All the fanciful floats from the shirttail parade make a curtain call in broad daylight. It’s the last event that helps decide the overall champion.

After the parade, point totals are compiled and an overall champion is declared. Closing ceremonies are held at the fire hall. The traveling Leeman Trophy goes to the overall champion, as decided by points earned during the races and the three parades.

The tournament coincides with the Florence Fire Department’s 100th anniversary. The first fire protection in Florence came in 1883, using hose carts stationed at the east and west ends of town. Horses pulled the carts; sleighs were used during winter.

The community’s first fire engine was purchased in 1917, and it was recently restored (separate story).