Dishaw to be honored by governor for service work

IRON RIVER—It’s a common refrain these days that there is a scarcity of volunteers and that social, municipal and nonprofit organizations have difficulty finding people willing to become involved.

While that seems to be true in some ways, there are people who do step forward to serve their communities.

In fact, there are shining examples of such engaged citizens, and one such person locally is Pat Dishaw.

Dishaw’s laundry list of involvements in her Mansfield community and surrounding area illustrates a lifetime of service.

For her efforts, Dishaw has been named a 2017 recipient of a Governor’s Service Award from the Michigan Community Service Commission.

Dishaw is one of 49 winners – individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations – who were selected for their commitment to volunteerism, service or philanthropy.

Dishaw was chosen as one of five senior volunteers of the year and will be presented with her award by Gov. Rick Snyder on Aug. 21 at the Detroit Opera House.

“These individuals and organizations are role models for other people to follow,” Snyder said in a news release.

“The impact they have on other people’s lives is incredible. They show us how to overcome obstacles and do good things for other people. They demonstrate tremendous spirit and we are thrilled to recognize them.”

