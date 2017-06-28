County ready for Fourth of July

IRON COUNTY—Happy Fourth of July! The United States celebrates its birthday next Tuesday, July 4, and the holiday is being celebrated with special events in Iron River, Alpha and Amasa.

Iron River

The Fourth of July parade steps off at 10 a.m. from the West Iron County High School parking lot. There will be a flyover by World War II airplanes just as the parade starts.

The route is north on Washington Avenue to Genesee Street, then west on Genesee to Seventh Avenue, where it will disband.

Registration starts at the high school at 8 a.m. World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans are asked to report to the staging area between 8:30 and 9:30 to get aboard their designated floats. After the parade, vets can be picked up at the Pasty Corner.

Categories are as follows: adult organizations, non-profit organizations, municipalities (fire departments, towns, chambers), commercial-industrial, youth organizations, horses (individuals and groups), non-motorized decorated bikes (boys, girls and adults), farm tractors, comic (kids-adults) and classic/antique vehicles.

Prizes will be awarded after the parade, with $50, $30 and $20 for each category except the bikes, which have prizes of $10, $8 and $6. The reviewing stand will be along Genesee Street.

After the parade, the West Iron County Fire Department will host children’s races outside the fire hall on Ninth Avenue, a few blocks north of U.S. 2. The firefighters will also be giving away ice cream bars to all visitors.

American Legion Reino Post 21 will hold a brat and hot dog feed in front of the Post 21 Hall on Washington Avenue. It runs all day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As daylight fades away, crowds will gather for the annual fireworks display, which starts at about 10 p.m. The West Iron County firemen launch the fireworks from the north end of Stambaugh Airport, and there are plenty of great places to enjoy the show.

The West Side Veterans Council, which organizes the events, thanks all individuals and businesses for their continued support of its community programs.

Alpha

Alpha’s big holiday celebration is on the Fourth of July, and it takes place in front of the old Porter School and at the Alpha Circle.

The busy day starts at noon at the Village Hall with a flag-raising ceremony by the East Side Veterans Council, followed by the children’s parade at the Alpha Circle. Prizes go to the best trimmed bikes and best costumes. At 1 p.m., free ice cream and Crackerjack will be available to everyone.

The activities continue at 2 p.m. with kids games and a bounce house. At 3, a public safety kids tour is planned.

At 5 p.m., it’s time to enjoy the blues, with Travis and the Midnight Movers performing.

The Fourth of July wraps up with a fireworks show at dusk, staged by the Alpha-Mastodon Volunteer Fire Department.

The Alpha Fourth of July events are presented by the Alpha-Mastodon Volunteer Fire Department.

Amasa

The Fourth of July events in Amasa start with a hymn sing, at 9 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Coffee and rolls will be served at the fire station and township hall.

At 10 a.m., a flag raising takes place at Hemlock River Park, just south of the downtown area on U.S. 141. That will be followed by children’s games and a kiddie parade.

After the parade, food, beverages, ice cream and Crackerjack will be served at the fire hall by the Amasa-Hematite Township Fire Department.

At 1 p.m., the Amasa Historical Society will select winners of its annual raffle at the Amasa Historical Museum.

The day’s events conclude with the community softball game at the Amasa ball field, starting at 2 p.m.