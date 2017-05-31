County OKs wording for new senior millage

CRYSTAL FALLS—During the regular monthly meeting of the Iron County Board of Commissoners on May 9, new language for the senior millage on the upcoming ballot was approved after discussion.

To get the discussion going, Commissioner James Brennan made a motion to approve the option that would make the distribution based on populations of seniors over 60 years of age.

Brennan explained that in the past, senior centers were sensitive to what the other centers would be receiving, and this option is non-argumentative because it goes by the number of meals served.

Board Chair Tim Aho said his concern with that option, based on past distribution, is that the centers in Amasa and Alpha would be out of business.

“We’re essentially telling them to close their doors,” he said.

Commissioner Sharon Leonoff said that she liked another option better – the option that would allow each center in the county to begin with $10,000 and have the rest distributed by number of seniors age 60 and over.

Commissioner Ray Coates agreed and said that at certain times during the year the $10,000 is a big help, especially with heating costs.

Brennan rescinded his motion and Coates rescinded his second. A motion was then made to approve the option recommended by Leonoff. The board voted unanimously to approve that option, with Commissioner Patti Peretto absent.

During public discussion at the end of the meeting, a resident asked about the signage at the Chicaugon Lake Park and along the highways in Iron County.

He said that the sign designating the Ojibwa Dance Bowl has fallen down and could become a hazard as it sits. He asked if it can either be put back up or put into a museum.

