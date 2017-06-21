County hears jail roof report

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Board of Commissioners discussed upcoming roof repairs for the jail at its regular monthly meeting June 13.

A proposal was submitted by Markell Company of Iron Mountain, suggesting that heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs need to be completed before the roof repairs could be done. The board questioned the necessity of the HVAC repairs to repair the roof and decided that its building committee should look into the matter further and report back to the board at its July meeting.

The proposal from Markell Company was for $21,663 to put in a standard, ballasted roof, County Administrator Gene Smith said.

In other news, the board:

--Supported a resolution to preserve the public mental health system instead of privatizing it.

--Supported a resolution to protect the MI Choice Program, which gives eligible adults who meet income and asset criteria the choice of receiving Medicaid-covered long-term care in home or at another residential setting.

--Approved a motion to amend the budget for the marine patrol in the Sheriff’s Department by $500.

--Approved a motion to adopt a fixed asset policy and standard operating procedure.

--Approved a motion to amend Smith’s contract. The amendment will give Smith a 1.75 percent raise, which was approved at the May meeting.

--Approved a motion to authorize Smith to vote on behalf of the county at the National Association of Counties conference.

--Acknowledged the reappointment by Judge C. Joseph Schwedler of Patrick Carlotto to the Soldiers Relief Commission.

--Accepted the resignation of Roger Zanon from the Authority on Aging Board.