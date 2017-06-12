County approves land transfer to Bates Twp.

CRYSTAL FALLS—At its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Nov. 14, the Iron County Board of Commissioners approved a transfer of land from the county to Bates Township for the development of the Paint River rustic camping site.

The property lies west of Bates-Amasa Road (County Road 643) and will be approximately slightly less than 40 acres. The transfer was approved with certain conditions, including the following: that the campgrounds be open to the public within 12 months, that at least $20,000 be invested in the property within 12 months, that it be solely used as a public park, and that the county retain timber rights on certain sections of the property.

Additionally, current easements will stay in place to which the Iron County Road Commission will retain access. If conditions are not met, the property will be returned to the county.

In other news, the board discussed the following:

--Cooks Run is currently being researched by the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance for ways in which it can be more widely used and developed as an attraction in Iron County. The chamber will eventually accept proposals for this initiative.

