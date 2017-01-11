County accepts Aspirus bid for ambulance service

CRYSTAL FALLS—At its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 10, the Iron County Board of Commissioners voted to negotiate with Aspirus Wausau Hospital to continue to provide ambulance service to the county.

The bid from Aspirus was the only one the board received. The motion to allow county Administrator Gene Smith, Civil Counsel Steven Tinti and Board Chairman Tim Aho to negotiate a contract with Aspirus was made by Ray Coates and supported by Sharon Leonoff. The motion passed unanimously.

In its response to the county’s request for proposal, Aspirus MedEvac Manager Robert Kirkley said that Aspirus will continue to offer the services for the contracted amount of $73,515 per year. Aspirus has provided emergency medical services to Iron County since December 2014.

Also in the report, Kirkley stated that Aspirus Wausau has made “substantial investments” to the EMS system for Iron County. He said the company has purchased two new ambulances, patient monitors/defibrillators, automated CPR devices, infusion pumps, uniforms, improved charting systems and other items to progress the system.

In November 2016, county voters approved 0.15 mills for advance life support ambulance maintenance. The proposal was for four years, 2017 through 2020, and was a new millage.