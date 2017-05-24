Community meal in jeopardy

IRON RIVER—Nearly every Tuesday for the past two years, anywhere from 35 to 65 people arrive at the First Presbyterian Church in Iron River shortly before 5 p.m. to share a free meal and some fellowship.

While the genesis for the Supper @ His House ecumenical community supper stretches back over a decade, the event became a weekly meal in January 2015. While the effort has been successful from the standpoint of both feeding the hungry and also providing an atmosphere for those looking to share a meal and some conversation with others, Supper @ His House is in jeopardy of ending.

The reason? Organizing the event and finding teams to volunteer to cook and serve has become an exhausting proposition for organizers. The steering committee, which is in charge of organizing the effort, being on hand to make sure things run smoothly and finding volunteer teams, has shrunk to three people. All three – Lillian Simmons and Carolyn and Conrad Fredlund – have decided that they have to step away.

“Carolyn and I reached a decision that we are both burned out,” Simmons said. “Just from the time commitment, just trying to keep it organized, making sure there’s teams, the behind-the-scenes things that need to be done. And I’ve developed some heath issues, and I just can’t do it. I need to step away. It’s not that I don’t want to do it. We want the ministry to keep going, but we cannot do it.”

