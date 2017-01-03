Cochran: ‘I acted out of fear’

CRYSTAL FALLS—On Sept, 14, 2002, Kelly Gaboyan and Jason Cochran got married. That night, the two made a pact, an agreement that may turn out to haunt her for the rest of her life.

As the prosecution in her murder trial has argued, the Cochrans agreed that night that if either were to cheat on the other, the cheater would have to kill the lover or be killed themselves. Kelly Cochran now says that the pact was verbalized by her now-deceased husband and it was not meant to be taken seriously.

“I thought it was a joke,” she said to defense attorney Michael Scholke, while testifying in her own defense Feb. 24, the final day of the second week of her trial.

Nearly 14½ years after her wedding night, Cochran is facing a possible life sentence for aiding and abetting her husband in the 2014 murder and dismemberment of Christopher Regan, a man she had developed a romantic and sexual relationship with after the two had met while working at Oldenburg Group Inc. in Iron River.

Cochran, who moved to Caspian with her husband in late January 2014, is also accused of larceny in a building, conspiracy to commit dead bodies–disinterment and mutilation, concealing the death of an individual, lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Cochran is also accused of killing her husband in February 2016 in Indiana, a case that awaits resolution of the current case.

During her mostly stoic testimony that lasted about 4½ hours, Cochran painted her marriage as one that began to fray within its first year. She testified that her husband began to show “a second side to him,” that he became abusive and that by 2007 she asked for a divorce.

“He said many times he’d kill me if I ever wanted a divorce,” Cochran stated.

Cochran went on to describe how her husband became jealous and pointed a gun at her head “probably 20 times.” She said she was too prideful and embarrassed to ask for help and used drugs to cope with the tumult of her marriage.

The Cochrans eventually decided to leave northwest Indiana and move to the Upper Peninsula. Kelly Cochran said her husband, who had back problems, wanted to move to Michigan because he wanted to grow and smoke marijuana (Jason Cochran possessed a medical marijuana card) and get a fresh start.

The move didn’t solve their problems, Cochran testified, and she began to engage in extramarital affairs, including

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.