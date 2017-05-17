Clydesdales cancel rodeo visit

IRON RIVER—The Budweiser Clydesdales will not appear at the 50th annual U.P. Championship Rodeo this summer, the Rodeo Committee announced in a news release.

“The Upper Peninsula Rodeo regrets to announce that the Budweiser Clydesdales will not be attending rodeo festivities in Iron River this July,” the statement said.

“The horses had been scheduled to appear at the 50th annual U.P. Rodeo, but due to scheduling conflicts the decision to call off the appearance was made by Anheuser-Busch.”

The rodeo board of directors was informed by Scott Smith, Clydesdales operations manager, that he was recently mandated to arrange visits to each of the company’s 12 breweries throughout the United States during the months of July and August. This change left no teams available for the U.P. Rodeo appearance.

Smith made it clear that the cancellation was not based upon the team’s 2016 visit to Iron River and was strictly due to the corporate-ordered scheduling change.

“The cancellation of the

Clydesdales is very unfortunate,” said Bernadette Coates of the rodeo marketing committee. “We loved having the horses here last year and know that the public really enjoyed the visit as well.”

The board said it was disappointed with the cancellation but is working diligently to find a replacement for the Clydesdales and is committed to putting on three action-packed and entertaining shows.

Included will be performances by two equestrian drill teams, an award-winning trick riding and Roman riding duo, Cowgirl Sweethearts and the comedic antics of rodeo clown Brian Potter.