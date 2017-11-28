Christmas in Lights takes place Dec. 2

IRON RIVER— The Christmas in Lights Celebration slated for Dec. 2 will feature a full day of festive fun around Iron River.

Starting at 9 a.m., shoppers can enjoy the Christmas Craft Fair at the Windsor Center which hosts dozens of local artists and vendors. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parents can bring their kids to the West Iron District Library to visit Santa and indulge in holiday goodies. And from 4-6 p.m., there will be a chili feed at the library where parade goers can warm their bellies before the parade.

Then at 6 p.m. local businesses and organizations will light up the streets with their creatively decorated floats. Any business, church, club or organization is welcome to enter a lighted float in the parade. Entry is free, and cash prizes are awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. Following the lighted parade will be a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. courtesy of the West Iron County Fire Department as well as a warm bonfire, hot cocoa and free cookies at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park.

Donations are being collected through the Christmas in Lights Celebration to benefit Treats for Troops, a local group that fills care packages that are sent to deployed service men, women and service dogs. Collection sites are located all around Iron County, including the Chamber of Commerce office on Genesee Street. A complete list of items and drop off locations can be found at www.iron.org/christmasinlights.

“This event is all about community pride,” said Erika Lindwall, chamber director. “We hope that through enjoying the festivities, shopping with our friendly local businesses, and seeing friends and neighbors, everyone will be reminded why we love living in Iron County.”

Christmas in Lights is or-

ganized by the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance in collaboration with the Iron River Downtown Development Authority. For details regarding the schedule of events including parade registration, call the chamber office at 265-3822.