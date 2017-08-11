CF sets Veterans Day program on Nov. 10

CRYSTAL FALLS—The East Side Veterans Council will hold its Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Eddie Chambers Gym at Forest Park High School.

Trial Court Judge C. Joseph Schwedler will be the master of ceremonies.

The program starts with the Veterans Council color guard presenting the colors, and second grade students, led by Norm Vanaman, will lead the audience in the national anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Lily Wesseln, president of Forest Park’s senior class.

Becky Waters, Forest Park superintendent, will give the welcome and opening remarks. After that, the high school band, directed by Vanaman, will play “America the Beautiful.”

Next, Lisa Olson, middle and high school principal, will introduce the guest speaker, Patrick Reagan, Crystal Falls city manager.

Reagan, originally from Coopersville, is now a Crystal Falls city resident. He came from downstate Portland, where he was interim city manager and downtown development authority director. Earlier, he was DDA director for Iron Mountain. He attended Grand Valley State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in public administration with a dual emphasis on public management and urban and regional policy and planning.

After Reagan’s remarks, Schwedler will make a presentation, explaining the symbolism of the Missing Man Table. Taps will then be played.

The program ends with closing remarks by Hannah Cross, Forest Park student council president.