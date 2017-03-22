CF man charged with shooting horses

CRYSTAL FALLS—A 19-year old Crystal Falls man was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals and one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building at his arraignment Monday.

Luke Wool was charged with the three felony counts, which in total could send him to prison for 18 years.

The animal charges state that Wool did without just cause knowingly kill, or mutilate or maim or disfigure two draft horses, both four-year felonies.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office had reported that one of the animals was seen by a veterinarian and remained alive after an incident on March 16.

The other horse was discovered dead on Feb. 24 after breaking its leg, severing a main artery. Evidence discovered in the March 16 incident has tied the suspect to the February incident, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff Office received a call at approximately 12:50 p.m. on March 16 indicating that a horse had been shot in Crystal Falls Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Iron County Central Dispatch received another call that indicated that two bullets had entered a home near the same location.

Deputies for the Iron County Sheriff Office arrived on the scene, collected evidence and arrested the individual that was involved in the shooting. The investigation showed that a draft horse was shot in the neck and the hind quarter. Deputies also recovered two bullets that penetrated an occupied house located near horse barn.

Wool will face a probable cause hearing on April 3 at 1 p.m. and a preliminary examination on April 10 at 2:30 p.m.