CF council studies social media plans

CRYSTAL FALLS—During the recent March 13 Crystal Falls City Council meeting, City Manager Patrick Reagan asked the commissioners for their opinions on having a Facebook page for Crystal Falls and presented a proposed social media policy.

In his manager’s report to the board, Reagan said that it would be a good option for the city to reach residents if there was a power outage, road closures due to weather and other important communications. He also said that it would be a good way to advertise community events. If a power outage occurred, anyone with a smartphone would be able to still access the Internet and check the Facebook page for updates.

New City Council member Maria Peterson asked Reagan if anyone would be able to post on the page, as it could raise issues if people are posting things of poor taste.

Reagan responded that while anyone would be able to post, the proposed social media policy would allow him as the page’s administrator to delete anything he felt went against the proposed policy.

He went on to say that Crystal Falls is one of the few municipalities that does not have a Facebook page and people may post things right away to see what they can get away with, but eventually it will die down.

