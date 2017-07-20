Celebrate summer at CF Summer Fest

CRYSTAL FALLS—Celebrate summer in Crystal Falls during the 17th annual Summer Fest this Saturday, July 22.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with an antique and crafters flea market that will run to 3 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors displaying their crafts and or flea market finds.

At 10:30, head to the Harbour House for Nylund’s pasty nuggets and pop and or have strawberry shortcake and a garden tour, which includes a fairy garden, at the residence of Dean and Louise Holmes.

“It’s a day of rummaging for sales and antiques, face painting and live music,” said Terrie Petrilli. “Take a stroll through the historical Harbor House Museum and enjoy some local pasties or have a strawberry shortcake in a fairy garden. Sit on the wrap-around porch and imagine life in a simpler time.”

“Fairy gardens are very popular recently and are a great activity for children and adults alike to participate in,” said Pat Olson.

Live Celtic music will entertain the crowds with Swallowtail, featuring John Sundquist on the Irish whistle and accordion, Pat Oaks on the piano and Colleen Szabo on the fiddle, guitar and vocal. The music will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. While listening to the music, children can get their faces painted, sponsored by Job’s Daughters, beginning at 11.

​ The Grillin’ on the Hill competition will be held in downtown Crystal Falls. Competitors will need to bring their own grill or smoker as well as the meat they will prepare.

Judging will take place at 3 p.m., and first, second and third places will be awarded.

​ Music, games and food will also be available. All events take place in downtown Crystal Falls.

The weekend starts on Friday with a presentation by Cactus Blossoms starting at 7 p.m. at the Crystal Theatre.

New this year is a fundraising event called “I Ran for Joann” Saturday morning. The 5K run and 2-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Runkle Lake. The event is in memory of Joann Waldo, who passed away last summer from amyloidoisis. The goal of the event is to honor Waldo’s legacy and to raise awareness of the disease in hopes of enhancing diagnosis and treatment of those affected.

See iranforjoann.com or contact shari.tollefson@gmail.com for further information.

For more information on any of the events or to register for the Smokin’ competition or as a vendor for the antique craft sale, call Petrilli at 875-6868.