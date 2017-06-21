Cancer survivors tell their stories

By Jerry DeRoche

IRON RIVER—Every cancer survivor has a story to tell, a story filled with fear, doubt, pain, hope, perseverance, worry and in the end victory. While those victories are not always permanent, they should be celebrated as the testament to the human spirit that they are.

In advance of the third annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life on June 24 at Nelson Field, the Reporter talked to three local survivors, all of whom have a powerful story to share.

Gary Lane

Two summers ago, Gary Lane began to have trouble swallowing. At first, he didn’t think much of it, that is must have been swollen throat glands or something similar. But the problem only got worse, to the point that by November Lane could barely talk or eat.

So his wife, Mona, convinced him that he needed to see an ear, nose and throat specialist. That’s where Lane’s cancer journey began. After initial tests were inconclusive, Lane saw a second specialist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. That’s when he received the first indication that something was seriously wrong.

As part of the examination, the doctor inserted a small camera through Lane’s nose, but quickly pulled it out.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.