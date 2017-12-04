Busy day in Iron County Trial Court

CRYSTAL FALLS—It was a busy afternoon in Iron County Trial Court on April. 3.

Several cases were brought before District 95-B Judge Christopher Ninomiya, who is filling in for Judge C. Joseph Schwedler, who remains out on a medical leave. The lengthy docket was all handled in the afternoon.

Two of the cases are now on hold after competency and criminal responsibility evaluations were ordered.

--Luke Endjamin Wool, 19, of Crystal Falls has been accused of shooting two horses and killing one as well as discharging a firearm at a building. Killing or torturing an animal is a four-year felony, while discharging a weapon at a building is a 10-year felony.

--Nickolas Anthony Jonathan Goebel, 30, of Iron River has been accused of unlawful imprisonment (a 15-year felony), second degree criminal sexual conduct (a 15-year felony), assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer (a two-year felony) and interfering with electronic communications (a two-year felony).

