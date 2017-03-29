Board OKs soccer games at Nelson Field

IRON RIVER—A day prior to the regular monthly meeting of the West Iron County School Board, the school’s athletic committee held a discussion with the Iron River Soccer Association regarding the association’s request to use Nelson Field for some soccer matches this summer.

That discussion was picked up by the board on March 21 and ended with the board granting the use of Nelson Field for U-14 and U-19 matches on a one-year trial basis with some stipulations attached. The board first voted 3-2 against a motion to deny the request and then voted 3-2 to approve the request with some conditions.

The board stated that the association would need to put down a $1,500 deposit and the district would reserve the right to suspend use of the field if expectations are not met.

Superintendent Chris Thomson handed out a sheet of the school’s expectations regarding use of Nelson Field, which are similar to those in the agreement the school holds with the city of Iron River regarding use of the field for football and track events.

“The athletic committee recommended that for one year that (the soccer association) have the opportunity to play games at Nelson Field,” Thomson began. “Upon hearing of that recommendation, I identified some of the same issues that the city holds the district to. These are the expectations that we would have of the soccer association and the use of Nelson Field for the 2017 year.”

Those expectations are:

--Provide documentation of city approval of the soccer association’s request to use Nelson Field.

--Period of use would be after Memorial Day (due to graduation ceremonies) through June 30. The district and soccer association agree to discuss future use after the completion of the 2017 football season. Any costs that may be incurred this year, due to wear or damage, above the district’s normal maintenance costs will be the responsibility of the soccer association.

