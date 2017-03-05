Bates issues discussed by WIC board

IRON RIVER—At its regular monthly meeting on April 18, the West Iron County School Board discussed issues relating to Bates School and the Bates School Forest.

First, Bates Township Supervisor Jon Oberlin presented a proposal to Superintendent Chris Thomson and the board regarding the township’s desire to have the school and the school forest transferred to the township.

In an information sheet handed out to the school board, Oberlin explained that the Bates Township School began with a bond approved in 1957, followed by consolidation into the West Iron County school system in 1967.

The school building has not been used by the West Iron County School District since 2010. It currently houses the Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District, the Head Start Program and Aspirus Iron River Hospital’s home health care and diabetic education programs.

The first point in the sheet, which Oberlin read to the board, stated in part, “We believe the best future for continued use and maintenance of the building and property would be ownership being returned to Bates Township. This has been the goal of Bates Township residents….”

Other points in the proposal included:

--The township has the funds to repair the roof and other upgrades that may be required

--The township would continue to provide space for the ISD and Head Start as well as actively seeking other compatible renters

--The kitchen in the school has potential for use as a community kitchen/food business incubator

--Possible relocation of the township offices to the school building in the future

--Renewal of the tennis courts for community use

--Host after-school programs for township children

--Possible development and use of the athletic field for community-wide use

--Cooperation with programs that are run by the Windsor Center could continue and expand

Board President Roy Polich said the issue isn’t as clear-cut as many would think. He used the example of

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.