Attorneys argue ‘burden of proof’ at Rankin hearing

By Jerry DeRoche

CRYSTAL FALLS—The legal wrangling in the People of the State of Michigan vs. Joseph E. Rankin has already been lengthy and complicated by many factors, including motions to quash and dismiss, a trial date delay and the need to use several different judges to hear arguments along the way.

The case against the former massage therapist, which stems from an incident nearly a year ago, continued at a motions hearing in Iron County Trial Court on Aug. 2. Iron County Judge C. Joseph Schwedler is back on the bench in the case after an extended medical absence, and he dealt with four motions, including an extended discussion concerning the prosecutor’s burden of proof, at the hearing.

Rankin, 26, is accused of practicing a health profession without a license (a four-year felony), criminal sexual conduct second degree during a felony (a 15-year felony) and assault and battery (a 93-day misdemeanor). At the preliminary examination nearly 11 months ago, a woman alleged that Rankin touched her inappropriately during what she testified was a massage at Rankin’s Full Circle Fitness & Massage in Iron River on Aug. 22, 2016.

