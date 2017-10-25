Home

911 surcharge renewal on ballot

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 08:39 Ironcounty1
Jerry DeRoche

IRON RIVER/CRYSTAL FALLS—One of the most vital services a community can provide is its 911 system. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Iron County voters will have the opportunity to decide on a renewal of the 911 telephone surcharge.
    Voters can choose whether to authorize the Iron County Board of Commissioners to renew “the voter approved all telecommunications device $2.70 charge per month against all telecommunications devices” within Iron County to “finance, equip and operate the enhanced 911 emergency telephone and dispatch system” within the county.
    The renewal would run from Oct. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2022. The current renewal will expire on Sept. 30, 2018.
    It is estimated that the renewal will generate $154,000 in its first year according to the ballot language.

