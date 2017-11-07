2017 U.P. Rodeo Wild West Parade honors founding committees

IRON RIVER—The Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce Rodeo was first held in 1968. A large group of volunteers made up the committee that worked to bring the fully sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo to town.

Because of its dedication to the event, the current committee has named these founders the 50th annual Wild West Parade marshals.

Co-chairing the event were Earl Melstrom and Gerald Goodman. Several sub-committees included such locals as Libero Angeli, Richard Angeli, Mark Angeli, Tom Angeli, Reynold Banks, Don Davison, Roger Edbauer, Irving Gasperini, Walter Helgemo, Reino Hinch, Dan Jones, Leo Konwinski, Curtis Lindahl, Don Maki, Al Silfen, Jack Singler, and Terry Tarsi.

Over the next few years, a number of volunteers were “borrowed from” their various places of employment, or in some cases, from their spouse. Louis Ghiggia, Bob Scalcucci, Jim Basolo, John Larson and Frank Raymond joined the ranks in 1969. Next came George Pond, Bob Kostka, Jay Barry, Dave Mangone, Bob Hillibrant and Roy Fulfer.

By its fifth year, and now considered a very successful endeavor, the U.P. Championship Rodeo added volunteers Paul Malmquist, William LaBay, Clarence Solander, Tim Bors, Curtis Goriesky, Fran Everson, Louella Youngell, Arlene Shovald and Bruce Czarenecki. Each of these volunteers worked within their own committees - many of which remain the same today, such as arena, advertising, program book, parade, hospitality, and some of which are no more, like the pony raffle and the U.P. Horsemen’s Association Committees.

The list of duties taken on by these Chamber of Commerce members and rodeo fans may have changed a bit over the years but the perseverance of those behind the scenes has not. “We know we have mentioned only a fraction of those responsible for putting together 50 years’ worth of old fashioned, family-friendly entertainment, but we thank each and every volunteer who came before us,” said Wendy Otto-Shimun.

“Your dedication has allowed us the opportunity to be a part of something very special - to be a part of ‘keeping a tradition.’”