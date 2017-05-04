‘Lifetracker’ project discussed by county

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Board of Commissioners and Finance Committee met March 17 at the Iron County Courthouse.

During the commissioner reports, Commissioner Ray Coates said he is working on a project called “Lifetracker” with the Authority on Aging, which has affiliation with 911, the sheriff’s department and Aspirus Hospital. The program would combine Lifetracker with Aspirus and the county. The aim is to give the county’s first responders a better idea of any medication a person is taking when they enter the home in the case of an emergency.

Also during the meeting, the Iron County Medical Care Facility requested approval of an increase in the contribution of certain employees at the health center from 3 percent to 5 percent.

The motion to approve the request passed, with Chairman Tim Aho abstaining from the vote because of a personal conflict. The board also heard a presentation from Warden Kathleen Olson and Deputy Mike Yon from the Ojibway Correction Facility. They were present to discuss the summary of activities for the prison.

Twelve people from Iron County currently work at the facility out of 212 full-time employees.

The facility is currently running on a $23 million budget. Of that budget, $22 million goes to wages and benefit packages for employees, which in turn is spent in local communities, especially on the west end of the Upper Peninsula.

Depending on the budget, the facility is looking to hire 77 officers next year.

In other news, the board:

--Appointed Patti Peretto and Nancy Pasternak to the Northpointe Board.

--Appointed Robert Black to the Upper Peninsula Resource Development Council.