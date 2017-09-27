Iron River City announcements

IR announces change on Third Avenue

IRON RIVER—Iron River City Manager David Thayer announced that the long-planned conversion of Third Avenue between Adams Street and Genesee Street from a one-way street to a two-way street will occur today, Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The city will convert the signage and pain a yellow double-stripe line on the street this morning.

Homer Road detour planned

IRON RIVER— Iron River City Manager David Thayer has announced that a detour is planned for Homer Road traffic proceeding through the Forbes Road intersection due to the construction of a new water main along Homer Road. and Peterson Street.

Heading north on Homer Road, the detour will take traffic around the closed intersection by traveling east on Mineral Avenue, left on Mower Street, then right on Iron Lake Road, hence continuing along Iron Lake Road back to the Homer Road intersection. Southbound Homer Road traffic would take the reverse of this same route.

The detour will be in effect from Monday, Oct. 2, to Monday, Oct. 16. Provisions will be made for local traffic traveling to their homes.

“Hopefully, good weather and trouble-free construction will allow for an earlier removal of the detour,” Thayer said.

IR City Hall to closed for renovations Oct. 2

IRON RIVER—Iron River City Manager David Thayer announced that the Iron River City Hall will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2, for renovations. City services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The Police Department will remain open through this temporary closure.