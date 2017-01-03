Cochran found guilty

CRYSTAL FALLS—After deliberating for about 2½ hours Tuesday, a jury of eight women and four men found Kelly Marie Cochran guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Christopher Regan.

Cochran, 34, faces life in prison on the murder of Regan, a co-worker with whom she developed a sexual relationship. She was also convicted of larceny in a building, conspiracy to commit dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation, concealing the death of an individual and lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation.

Sentencing has been tentatively set for May 10.

Cochran, a Merrillville, Ind. native, was accused of aiding and abetting her now-deceased husband Jason Cochran in the murder of Regan. Investigators believed Kelly Cochran lured Regan to her residence, where her husband waited to shoot Regan.

Kelly Cochran also faces a murder charge in Indiana in the Feb. 2016 death of her husband.

The verdict was the culmination of a 12-day trial and that included testimony from more than 40 witnesses. After the verdict was read and Cochran was taken from the courtroom, Regan’s two sons and his ex-wife embraced lead investigator Laura Frizzo, Hobart (Ind.) Detective Jeremy Ogden and Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell with tears in their eyes.

“I’m relieved for the family that they finally have justice and resolution to this case,” Powell said.

“It was really important that she was charged with first-degree murder because that’s what she committed,” Frizzo said. “I knew Kelly Cochran was guilty and involved in Chris Regan’s death from the first day I interviewed her.”