Wykons seek next level

FLORENCE/IRON RIVER—A struggling basketball program that strives for improvement often needs to go through a progression. First, the team needs to become competitive, then it needs to start winning some, then it needs to beat the opponents it should and finally it needs to beat the very best to complete the journey.

The West Iron County boys basketball team has taken the first three steps this year from a squad that won just five games a year ago and two the year previous. The Wykons (9-5) have nearly doubled their win total from 2015-16, have only been blown out once in 14 games and are regularly beating the teams they should.

Case in point were the games last week when the Wykons defeated Florence 73-59 on Feb. 3 and fell to third-ranked Iron Mountain 45-31 on Jan. 31 in a pair of road nonconference games.

Now coach Dan Schive and his players are seeking the next step in their evolution.

“We can play with everybody, but we’re not going to get to the next level (until) we start doing the small things better,” Schive said after the loss to the Mountaineers (12-2).

Three nights later, he added to that assessment after his team fought off the stubborn but undersized Bobcats (10-6).

“The reason we can’t get over the hump (so far) is because, 1 through 15, we’re not working hard enough in practice. Everybody’s got a job to do, and everybody’s got to do their job whether they like that job or not.”

