Wykons rebound after first loss of season

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:03 Ironcounty1
By: 
Jerry DeRoche

IRON RIVER—The first bit of adversity hit the West Iron County boys basketball team in its initial game back from the holiday break.
    The Wykons endured a humbling 66-36 loss at Escanaba on Jan. 3 for their first loss of the season, but rebounded to defeat North Dickinson 54-50 two nights later at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium.
    In the win, West Iron (5-1) fought off a spirited effort from the Nordics, who despite entering the game with a 1-4 record played well from the start. The Wykons led by four after the first quarter, but fell behind 23-16 midway through the second quarter when their visitors went on a 13-2 run. West Iron fought back to regain a lead by halftime, but had to sweat it out until the final buzzer.
    The victory, which matched West Iron’s victory total from last year, was a fine bounce-back from the loss to the Eskymos earlier in the week.
    “It was nice to see them respond to a really bad second half in Escanaba, because that was horrendously bad,” said West Iron coach Dan Schive, referring to Escanaba outscoring his team 41-13 in the final two quarters.
    “We were cold (against Escanaba), and somehow tonight we found out shot(s),” said sophomore Caden Pellizzer.
    He certainly did. The 6-foot guard broke out of a shooting slump with his top varsity offensive performance to date. Pellizzer buried four 3-pointers in the first half to keep West Iron in the fight and finished with a team-high 17 points.
    Pellizzer scored eight straight points early on to help his team take a 10-8 lead. He later knocked down two consecutive triples to spark a 9-0 run in the second quarter to help his team erase North Dickinson’s second-quarter surge.
    “I was not very confident at all (heading into the game),” Pellizzer said. “And tonight, it just kind of came on.”
    Schive said a little extra work earlier on game day might have helped.

