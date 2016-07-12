Wykons look for more offense execution

IRON RIVER—At some point nearly every basketball coach will talk about the need to defend. Defense, after all, should be a constant, the argument goes, while offense is more susceptible to peaks and valleys.

Despite the necessity of a stout defense, offense simply cannot be overlooked, and lack of scoring and offensive execution has been a problem for the West Iron County boys basketball program during its recent struggles.

Two seasons ago, the Wykons averaged just 33.1 points per game and won just 2 of 21 games. Last year, West Iron averaged 40.8 points and recorded only five wins in 21 games.

“We can be the best defensive team in the world, but if we can’t put 45 to 50 (or more) on the board, it’s going to be hard for us to win,” Wykons coach Dan Schive said.

Fortunately for West Iron, the team’s talent has improved. Heading into the 2016-17 season, the Wykons should be able to execute more proficiently on offense. To start with, West Iron returns two double-digit scorers in 6-7 junior center Steven Nelson (11.5) and 6-4 senior forward AJ Weisnicht (11.3).

Both Nelson and Weisnicht were all-West Pac Conference first-team selections last year, and Schive will count on increased production from both. More offense will also be expected from 6-1 junior point guard Neil Tomasoski (4.6), 6-foot sophomore guard Caden Pellizzer (4.0), 5-11 junior wing Jayce Brockhagen (3.3) and 6-1 senior forward Cole Westphal (2.1).

Throw in newcomer Jordan Reich, a 5-9 junior transfer who most recently attended Iron Mountain High School, and West Iron’s offense on paper looks to be much improved.

