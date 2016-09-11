Wykons drop district match to IM in five sets

ISHPEMING—Lack of experience was a problem for the West Iron County Wykons volleyball team at the start of the year, and it played a large part in their final undoing at the end.

With just one experienced senior on the roster and two overall, the Wykons were going to have to contend with a variety of unfamiliar match situations and pressures throughout the 2016 season. They battled through many of them and improved throughout the campaign, but no matter what the regular season demanded of them, the inexperienced players were going to meet a new pressure come district time.

In the end that showed, as West Iron was unable to hold on to a one-set edge and Iron Mountain scored a 29-27, 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8 decision over the Wykons in a Class C District 95 semifinal match at Westwood High School. The Mountaineers went on to defeat Norway 3-0 for the district trophy.

“The majority of our team are juniors, and they haven’t experienced a district before,” WIC coach Brenda Grubbs said. “It’s a mind game, and they beat themselves is what they did.”

“Taking them to five sets, we all played excellent as a team,” said senior defensive specialist Sarah Kerttu, who had three digs in the match. “In the end, I think it just got to our heads.”

The Wykons overcame one blip after letting a 22-16 lead fade away in the first set. They shook off that disappointment with aplomb to win the second and third sets, leading wire-to-wire in each. And West Iron extended the momentum into the fourth by taking a 14-10 lead.

But that’s when things started going south.

The Mountaineers ran off 11 of the next 12 points to lead 21-15. During that stretch, West Iron committed three consecutive serve receive errors and seemed to lose confidence in its passing game. Iron Mountain evened the match at two sets each, and the Wykons were never able to stem the tide.

West Iron junior

