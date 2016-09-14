Wykons can’t keep pace with IM

Austin Giuliani broke into the open for a nice gain during the Wykons’ game against Iron Mountain on Sept. 9, using the gap created by the WIC offensive line.

IRON RIVER—West Iron County coaches and players harbored no illusions about what they were going to face when the Iron Mountain Mountaineers came calling Sept. 9.

After all, the teams and coaches know each other quite well from all the annual battles. From the Wykons’ point of view, they knew there would be little margin for error against an Iron Mountain squad that beat defending state champion Ishpeming in the opening week and came into the game averaging 34.5 points.

With that tall task at hand, the Wykons’ play was spotty, and the Mountaineers used their explosiveness to roll to a 48-21 triumph in a nonconference clash at Nelson Field. IM senior fullback Gavin Wright rushed for four touchdowns, and senior speedster Josh Tucker added a 70-yard run and a 65-yard touchdown reception, as the Mountaineers took control of the game early in the second quarter and never looked back.

“Iron Mountain’s a good team, so you’ve got to play disciplined, you’ve got to come up and tackle, and I thought we struggled with that,” West Iron coach Mike Berutti said. “We just have to be more disciplined in everything we do. And when it comes down to it, that’s the different between winning and losing a game.”

As in last week’s 22-3 loss to Hurley, West Iron started well on its opening drive. After a fine kickoff return from Dawson Sundelius and a 15-yard facemask penalty on the tackle, the Wykons opened up at the IM 49. Six straight runs by junior fullback Austin Giuliani put the ball on the Mountaineers’ 25. But on fourth down and less than a yard to go, the Wykons were unable to convert and turned the ball over on downs.

Eight plays later, Wright scored his first touchdown on a 19-yard run to put IM up 7-0 with 4:26 to play in the opening quarter.

