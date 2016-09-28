Wykon girls win first GNC title in 18 years

IRON RIVER—By squeaking past three other teams, West Iron County won the Great Northern Conference girls tennis tournament at Westwood on Sept. 23.

It’s the Wykons’ first GNC title since 1998.

The Wykons took first with 15 points, a point ahead of Kingsford, Munising and Menominee, all tied for second with 14 points. Marquette was fifth at 12, followed by Escanaba (7) and Gladstone (4).

“Four teams within a point of each other,” said Wykons coach Joe Serbentas. “We didn’t know we were champs—they had to double- and triple-check the points at the end just to make sure.”

By then, most of the girls had left for home with their parents—they had to get back to Iron River for the powder puff football game that night, a major event during Homecoming week.

“So we didn’t get a chance to celebrate,” Serbentas said.

The season ends Sept. 28 when the Wykons play in the Division 2 U.P. State Finals, being held in Iron Mountain-Kingsford.

“It was our team depth that won us the title,” said Serbentas. The Wykons did not win a single flight, but team depth more than made up for it with three runners-up, two thirds and two fourths.

It all adds up for a Wykon title.

“Getting out of those first rounds and not taking zeros really helped us to get that extra

