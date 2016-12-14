Wykon girls go cold, fall to 1-3

IRON RIVER—Shooting covers up a multitude of basketball sins, as observers of the sport know. When it’s not there, all the mistakes a team commits are vividly exposed.

The West Iron County girls basketball team demonstrated that in a pair of losses last week. The Wykons shot 16 of 63 (25 percent) from the field in a 46-36 loss to Iron Mountain on Dec. 6 and only 11 of 50 (22 percent) in a 54-34 West Pac Conference setback to Calumet on Dec. 8.

With the losses, the Wykons (1-3, 1-1) are a three-game losing streak after opening the season with a win over Hancock. There are several reasons why West Iron lost to the Mountaineers and the Copper Kings, but lack of marksmanship resides at the top.

“Well, it starts with execution and shot selection,” coach Mike Dallavalle said after the home loss to Calumet (2-0, 1-0). “I mean, you can take 70 bad shots really easily in a game. But if you take 50 good ones and shoot 40 percent, you’re in a much better position.”

For the week, West Iron misfired on 86 of its 113 attempts for a field goal percentage of 24 percent. With that kind of shooting, any team will be hard-pressed to win.

In their road game against the Mountaineers (2-1), the Wykons jumped out to a 13-8 lead early in the second quarter, but the ominous signs were there all along.

West Iron sank just 4 of 18 shots in the first quarter and was able to stay in front only because Iron Mountain hit just 3 of 11 in the opening eight minutes and committed six turnovers.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.