Wykon girls drop eighth straight

IRON RIVER—There aren’t many more difficult assignments in girls basketball in the Upper Peninsula than a matchup with the Houghton Gremlins.

The West Iron County Wykons know all about that, having at least two scheduled games against Houghton every season. The Gremlins are a perennial power, are off to an unbeaten start this year and are the top-ranked team in the latest U.P. Class ABC poll.

Besides, a month ago coach Julie Filpus’ team buried the Wykons by 42 points in Iron River. The second encounter was much closer, but Houghton stayed hot and sent the Wykons to their eighth straight defeat, 58-34, in a West Pac Conference clash in Houghton.

The Wykons (1-8, 1-3) stayed with the Gremlins (11-0, 5-0) through the first quarter, trailing 21-17 after eight minutes. But Houghton turned up its defensive effort and held West Iron to just 17 points through the remaining 24 minutes.

“We did a good job in the first quarter of moving, and Riley (Stine) got some backdoor cuts and hit some shots,” said WIC coach Mike Dallavalle. “And we rebounded well offensively. But in the second half, Houghton increased its defensive intensity, and we struggled to maintain any kind of flow and settled for too many outside shots.”

Stine got her team off to a quick start with eight points in the first quarter. Katarina Serbentas hit one of her two 3-pointers in the opening period, while Rachel Tefft, Colbi Laturi and Eden Golliher added a bucket each.

But the offense started to dry up in the second quarter, as the Wykons connected on just three field goals and fell behind 34-24 at the halftime break.

“Houghton started to defend our (ball screen) better, so we tried to go right into our continuity,” Dallavalle explained. “Our half-court possessions need to be cleaner. Sometimes we try to make things happen that aren’t there, and instead of chipping into the lead, we turn it over and they get transition baskets.”

The Gremlins extended their lead to 48-30 after three quarters and won going away. But after falling to Houghton 81-39 in December in a game where Serbentas and Tefft didn’t play because of injury, West Iron competed much better against the Gremlins in the second matchup, Dallavalle said.

