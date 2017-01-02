Wykon girls’ win at ND ends 9-game loss string

IRON RIVER—After enduring a rough night against undefeated Norway, losing 45-24, West Iron’s girls basketball team said good-bye to a long losing streak Jan. 26 with a 61-44 victory at North Dickinson.

The win over the Nordics improves the Wykons’ season record to 2-9 overall and 1-3 in the West Pac Conference.

Even against Norway, WIC coach Mike Dallavalle said he has been seeing improvements in the Wykons’ defensive play, especially since the holiday break.

“We just need to learn to take care of the ball—especially against teams that play good defense like Houghton and Norway—and make easier passes, instead of trying to force things that aren’t there.”

That’s what happened against the Knights, who started West Iron’s nine-game losing streak back on Dec. 2. Unbeaten so far and ranked as one of the U.P.’s top Class ABC teams, Norway hosted West Iron Jan. 23.

For a while, it was an even game. The Wykons only trailed 10-9 after the first quarter and took a 12-10 lead early in the second on Katarina Serbentas’ 3-pointer.

After that, the roof fell in, as Norway unleashed its pressure defense. “Norway gets a lot of points off its pressure,” Dallavalle noted. “They’re very quick. They trap right off the rebound, and they press you off made baskets.”

The Wykons were not up to the challenge. Turnover after turnover led to point after point—Norway scored the next 13. Jordan Kraemer did most of the damage, scoring 11 of the 13 as the Knights roared to a 23-14 halftime lead.

The pressure was too much for West Iron, which ended up with 38 turnovers. “It really

takes a toll,” said the coach. “They’re getting high percentage shots, layups, putbacks because we don’t have everybody back.

“They’re a good team. They’re quick, they’re intense, and they don’t let you relax at any moment.”

