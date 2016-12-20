Wykon girls’ defense torched by Houghton

IRON RIVER—A lengthy in-depth analysis of the West Iron County girls basketball team’s loss to Houghton Dec. 16 was not required. All it took to figure out the major problem was a look at the defensive statistics.

Those numbers were stark and troubling. The Gremlins shot 67 percent in the first quarter, 56 percent in the first half and 54 percent through three quarters before coach Julie Filpus emptied her bench for much of the fourth in their 81-39 rout of the Wykons in a West Pac Conference game at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium.

Truthfully, it was rather easy for Houghton (5-0, 2-0), which scored bucket after bucket in the paint or in transition. For the game, only five of the Gremlins’ 33 field goals were 3-pointers.

West Iron coach Mike Dallavalle said his team was far too passive and conceded far too much court position close to the hoop.

“Everything was in the paint or around the paint,” Dallavalle said.

“We’re not doing a good job of beating people to where they want to go. We let them go wherever they want, we don’t anticipate, we’re not being physical. So it’s something we’ve got to fix quickly. I mean, 81 points, that’s something your defense should not be proud of.”

In fairness, the Wykons (1-4, 1-2) were without their top defender, sophomore Katarina Serbentas, who was out with an injury.

But even her absence, as well as injuries to both junior center Rachael Tefft and junior guard Natalie Tomasoski, could not account for the near total breakdown of the West Iron defense against an admittedly difficult opponent.

It took all of six seconds for Houghton to get its first hoop.

