WIC girls’ losing streak hits five

IRON RIVER—The West Iron County girls basketball team’s 2016-17 trip got off to a pleasant start this year with a win in its opening game.

But since then it’s been a slog for the Wykons. After defeating Hancock on opening night, West Iron has dropped five in a row including a 56-39 nonconference setback at Kingsford on Dec. 19.

Heading into the holiday break, the Wykons are forced to confront a 1-5 record, what has become a porous defense in recent games and an offense that often stagnates for long stretches. Not a good combination for a team that is trying to build some confidence in its ability to compete.

WIC coach Mike Dallavalle said his team has been getting dispirited during its recent woes.

“Definitely. It’s almost like they get to the point where, ‘Well, we’re going to lose, and we’re just going to finish out the game.’ That’s what it feels like.”

As they did in their recent blowout loss to Houghton, the Wykons, who were once again missing injured starters Katarina Serbentas and Rachael Tefft, started well. West Iron took a 12-10 lead after the opening eight minutes against the Flivvers (5-1) and held the lead into the second quarter before things started to break down.

“Good ball movement, up-tempo, we were beating them down the floor in transition,” Dallavalle said of the opening quarter-plus. “But midway through the second quarter, (the Flivvers) started getting more rebounds and were getting the ball into (Hannah) Carlson in the post.”

Which the senior took advantage of, to the tune of a 36-point explosion. Carlson hit 15 of 24 shots from the floor and 6 of 11 from the foul line.

After scoring just three points in the opening quarter, Carlson recorded 10 in both the second and third quarters and then 13 in the fourth. Carlson also compiled 17 rebounds, eight of which were offensive.

“She’s really strong and she could jump,” Dallavalle said. “And we were doing a really bad job of fronting and (allowing) second chances. Most of them were easy putbacks for her. And then in the second half I think they kind of recognized that they had a mismatch down there and really started to feed her the ball, and she would just turn around and shoot right in the lane.”

