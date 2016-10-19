WIC cross country team gains experience, unity

Emmy Kinner (left) and Taylor Clark are leading West Iron’s co-op cross country team, as the sport made its return this fall.

IRON RIVER—When the West Iron County girls cross country runners lined up to compete against five other schools Oct. 10 at the Iron River Country Club, they were at a significant disadvantage. Not because of a deficit of ability, but because of a substantial lack of experience.

That showed as the Wykons finished sixth in their lone home meet of the season. Houghton won the title with 55 points, followed by Chassell (81), Calumet (85), Hancock (116), Dollar Bay (118) and West Iron (138). Lily Wieringa of Gogebic won the individual title with a time of 20 minutes, 58 seconds.

One sign of inexperience is inconsistency, a trait Wykon coach Kristi Berutti pointed to after her team’s performance on a windy but sunny and pleasant afternoon.

“They’d been doing so much better. Every meet, everybody’s been decreasing their time and getting a lot faster,” said Berutti, who took over the head coaching position this fall. “Today, not so much. I don’t know what happened.”

The unpredictable nature of the Wykon performance was understandable since West Iron had literally no competitive cross country experience heading into the season. In fact, the lone runner competing for West Iron this fall isn’t really a Wykon in a strict sense. Sophomore Taylor Clark does not attend West Iron, but hails from Crystal Falls and attends Forest Park High School.

